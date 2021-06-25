Congress Moves to Restore Methane Emissions Rules

The House voted to rescind a Trump-era rollback of EPA regulations limiting methane emissions.

The sun sets behind a pumpjack near Goldsmith, Texas, in April. (Eli Hartman/Odessa American via AP, File)

WASHINGTON (CN) — Furthering congressional Democrats’ push to mitigate climate change, the U.S. House of Representatives on Friday gave final approval to a resolution that would reinstate Obama-era restrictions on harmful greenhouse gas emissions.

The move repeals a decision by the Trump administration’s Environmental Protection Agency last year to relax greenhouse gas emissions standards adopted during Barack Obama’s presidency in 2016.

Among other things, the Trump-era EPA rescinded standards that regulate methane emissions, deeming them “redundant.”

As part of the Trump administration’s effort to deregulate U.S. corporations, the federal agency was prevented from directly limiting the methane emissions of the oil and gas industries.

The rollback of environmental safeguards received criticism from both environmental groups and major oil companies when it was finalized by the EPA last August. Several companies in the oil and gas sector — the country’s largest contributor to industrial methane gas emissions — had openly supported the Obama-era rule.

The 229-191 House vote on Friday paved the way for the EPA under President Joe Biden to create stricter rules for these industries.

Democratic Congresswoman Diana DeGette of Colorado, who sponsored the bill, called the move a “big win” in the effort to combat climate change.

She said if the Biden administration and Congress are serious about tackling the climate crisis, ”we have to take steps now to cut the amount of methane in our atmosphere.”

“This legislation will keep more than 1.6 million tons of methane out of the air that we all breath. And it will require oil and gas companies to take the steps necessary to better protect our planet – and the public’s health – by reinstating the Obama-era methane standards that were put in place in 2016,” DeGette said in a statement.

Fred Krupp, President of the Environmental Defense Fund, said the vote “sends a clear message to EPA that Congress expects stronger limits on oil and gas methane pollution to assure important climate and clean air protections.”

“Congress just delivered its first bipartisan win for the climate. Controlling methane is a winning proposition for all sides because it cuts pollution and reduces waste,” Krupp said.

Friday’s vote was mostly on party lines, but 12 Republican members joined Democrats to vote in favor of the bill.

The legislation was already approved by the U.S. Senate and now heads to Biden’s desk for his signature.