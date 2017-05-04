Concertgoer Says Bandmates Told Crowd to Assault Him

CINCINNATI (CN) – Hank Williams III and former Pantera lead singer Phil Anselmo incited a crowd to attack a fan during a show in a Cincinnati suburb, the fan claims in court.

David Edwards Sr. says he was attacked by other crowd members at a Superjoint show at Bogart’s in Clifton, Ohio, on July 14, 2015.

His lawsuit, filed Thursday in the Hamilton County Court of Common Pleas, names Williams, Anselmo and Superjoint as defendants, along with Bogart’s, Live Nation, House of Blues Entertainment Inc. and Tenable Protective Services, which provided security at the concert.

Superjoint was formed in the early 1990s by Anselmo. Williams, the grandson of country music legend Hank Williams, later joined the band as bassist.

Edwards claims that “during the concert, [he] requested Superjoint … stop talking and sing, and otherwise had a dialogue with Superjoint; apparently in response to plaintiff’s request/dialogue, Superjoint, by and through Anselmo and Williams, incited the crowd to violence, eventually resulting in plaintiff being assaulted by numerous unidentified concertgoers.”

Edwards accuses Bogart’s, Live Nation, House of Blues and Tenable of negligence, and claims Williams, Anselmo and Superjoint are liable for damages for his multiple injuries.

He seeks $75,000 plus punitive damages, and is represented by Terrence Garrigan in Cincinnati.

None of the parties immediately returned requests for comment Thursday afternoon.

Superjoint’s Wikipedia page describes the group as a metal band whose “style can be considered a mix of Pantera’s style of groove metal and hardcore punk … [with] a small trace of black metal.”

The band was formerly called Superjoint Ritual, and released their most recent album “Caught Up in the Gears of Application” in November 2016.

Anselmo joined metal band Pantera in 1986 and was the group’s lead vocalist until it disbanded in 2003.

