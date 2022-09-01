Thursday, September 1, 2022 | Back issues
Concealed carry

The New York State Rifle & Pistol Association, the same plaintiff that successfully argued in front of the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn the previous law, is filing a new challenge to New York State’s new Concealed Carry Improvement Act, arguing it is unconstitutional.

September 1, 2022
Three variations of the AR-15 assault rifle are displayed at the California Department of Justice in Sacramento, California, on Aug. 15, 2012. (Rich Pedroncelli/AP)

Click here to read the complaint.

