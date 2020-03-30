MANHATTAN — Citing the risk of the Covid-19 outbreak, a federal judge ordered compassionate release Monday for 87-year-old former Brazilian soccer boss Jose Maria Marin.

The order from U.S. District Judge Pamela Chen notes that Marin has already served 80% of his sentence for corrupting FIFA and is a nonviolent offender whose health has been “significantly deteriorating.”

Marin is himself a former professional soccer player as well as lawyer, state deputy and governor of Sao Paolo, Brazil.