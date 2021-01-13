DENVER — The Colorado Supreme Court refined a test for proving common law marriage, holding that the core question is whether a couple intended to “share a life together as spouses in a committed, intimate relationship of mutual support and obligation.” The court wrote that the “gender-differentiated terms and heteronormative assumptions” excluded same-sex couples and many of the traditional features of marriage included in the previous test “are no longer exclusive to marital relationships.”

