SAN FRANCISCO — A Ninth Circuit panel upheld a ruling in favor of San Diego Comic-Con in its trademark suit against the owners and operators of a convention in Salt Lake City, Utah, agreeing that the defendants failed to prove that the term “Comic-con” was generic when it was adopted.

The panel did, however, vacate an award of $212,000 for expert witness fees, finding the Lanham Act conveys no authority to award fees related to expert witnesses.