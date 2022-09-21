Wednesday, September 21, 2022 | Back issues
Colonial misinformation?

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Hindu advocacy group calls California's antidiscrimination enforcement actions against Hindu Americans over caste systems discriminatory and based on "inaccurate colonial assertions."

/ September 21, 2022

Read the complaint here.

