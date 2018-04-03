Colonel Served Up Rat in KFC Wings, Customer Says

PHILADELPHIA (CN) — Tearing into a bucket of chicken at KFC last year, a West Philadelphia man claims in court that one of the wings he bit into contained a fried rat.

Represented by local attorney Michael van der Veen, Troy Ponton brought his suit on March 29 in the Philadelphia Court of Common Pleas. Rather than naming corporate parent KFC as a defendant, Ponton’s 8-page complaint takes aim at the entities that operate the fried-chicken franchise at 3981 Kensington Ave., about 10 miles north of Center City.

Neither KFC, Summerwood Corp., McLane Food Service Inc. nor George’s Inc. have returned phone calls seeking comment Tuesday.

Ponton is seeking punitive damages from the latter three, claiming that they served up a rat in his order of chicken wings on Jan. 26, 2017.

“Plaintiff partially consumed the chicken wing which contained a fried rat, which caused plaintiff to suffer serious personal injuries,” the complaint states.

Among other things, Ponton claims consumption of the rat-fused wing caused him humiliation and a bout of viral gastroenteritis, disabling him from performing his usual functions indefinitely.

The complaint alleges one count of negligence and one count of strict liability.

Like this: Like Loading...