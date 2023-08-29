College concussion

Tuesday, August 29, 2023
Tuesday, August 29, 2023
BINGHAMTON, N.Y. — A federal court in New York denied summary judgment to Ithaca College and its head football coach, who are sued for negligence by a student who suffered a concussion during preseason practice. Questions remain about whether he was forced to participate in practice seasons that ran beyond the acclimatization period’s limit.

Read the ruling here.

Categories:Briefs, Education, Personal Injury, Sports

