College Cheer

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A federal court in Kansas declined to dismiss First Amendment and Title IX retaliation claims brought against a community college and some of its officials by a former member of the college’s endowment association who says he was forced out, threatened and had his speech restrained for speaking out about sexual harassment allegations against the college’s cheer coach. The plaintiff said the college president and athletic director “had not publicly resolved to take sexual harassment of cheer women seriously.”

