Cohen Sent Back to Prison After Seen Dining Out in NYC

Michael Cohen arrives at his Manhattan apartment on May 21 in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

MANHATTAN (CN) — Former Trump fixer Michael Cohen was sent back to prison Thursday for flouting the terms release that had been ordered because of the Covid-19 threat.

“Today, Michael Cohen refused the conditions of his home confinement and as a result, has been returned to a BOP facility,” the Federal Bureau of Prisons said in statement.

The remand to prison comes a week after Cohen, the former personal lawyer to President Donald Trump, was photographed by The New York Post dining at a sidewalk table outside Le Bilboquet, a French bistro around the corner from his Park Avenue apartment.

“It’s a big disappointment and it’s a frustration because, whatever the optics may have been, I don’t think they warranted taking such action like this, particularly without the benefit of the right of counsel,” Cohen’s personal attorney Roger Adler said in a phone interview Thursday.

“It sounds like an unwarranted action … they should have given them a warning and said, ‘Don’t do that no more,” Cohen’s attorney said. “So it sounds like somebody was looking for a pretext to punish somebody. Last I heard it wasn’t a crime to eat out around the corner from apartment. Apparently now it is.”

Ed Friedland, the district executive at the Southern District of New York, confirmed that Cohen was remanded at the request of Bureau of Prisons.

Cohen, 53, was reassigned to home confinement on May 20 while serving out a three-year sentence for tax fraud, lying to Congress and violating campaign-finance laws. He admitted to arranging hush payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels and Playboy model Karen McDougal for their silence on alleged affairs with Trump.

One year into his stint at the Otisville Federal Correctional Institution, however, more than a dozen fellow inmates at the New York minimum-security prison were diagnosed with the novel coronavirus, leading to Cohen’s release.

The ex-presidential fixer’s attorney tied Cohen’s remand to the major news of the day: a ruling from the Supreme Court that advances a subpoena for Trump’s taxes.

“I’m sure purely coincidental on the day that the president succumbed to a major defeat by the Supreme Court in connection with the Manhattan DA’s attempt to get his tax returns, this was just coincidental that Mr. Cohen got popped,” Adler told Courthouse News.

Adler could not confirm where the Bureau of Prisons was sending Cohen. “I’ve got to find out where they’re going to send him,” the attorney said. “He may well find out, you know the old saying in Brooklyn, ‘payback’s a bitch.’

“He may find that maybe he’s not going to Otisville, or not going to the Otisville camp,” Adler said.

This story is developing…