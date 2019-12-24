Coffee Clash

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – A federal court in Alabama dismissed a customer’s defamation complaint against the manager of a Dunkin’ Donuts that charged him extra for each pump of flavoring in his coffee order containing “seven creams, seven sugars, seven pumps of French vanilla swirl, and a single pump of caramel swirl.” The court cautioned both parties that “life is too short” to continue their dispute.

The manager told a newspaper that the customer, who is an investigator with the Alabama Ethics Commission, abused his position by telling taking a verbal statement from a store employee about its charging practices, which he perceived to be related to his race.