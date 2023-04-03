Cockfighting fine

Read the ruling here.
Read the Top 8
Sign up for the Top 8, a roundup of the day's top stories delivered directly to your inbox Monday through Friday.
GREENBELT, Md. — A federal court in Maryland granted Maryland County its motion to dismiss allegations of due process violations brought by a farmer whose 102 chickens were seized by the county after an animal control officer inspected the property and found evidence of cockfighting and animal rights violations. The $14,000 fine he had to pay is no due process violation because it is a remedial action to cover the chickens’ care, and he did not seek a waiver or review of the costs.
Read the ruling here.
Sign up for the Top 8, a roundup of the day's top stories delivered directly to your inbox Monday through Friday.