BILLINGS, Mont. — A federal court in Montana denied a request for an injunction to block the expansion of the Rosebud Mine, located near Colstrip in the eastern part of the state. The mine primarily sends coal to a power plant that withdraws water from the Yellowstone River, but even if the court rules to prevent mining in the disputed area or not, the power plant “will continue to withdraw the same amount of water the Plant has been withdrawing for years during the pendency of this litigation,” the court wrote.

Like this: Like Loading...