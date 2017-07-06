TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CN) – A class action claims that Florida’s governor and othe22r officials unconstitutionally deprived public colleges of $1 billion in grant aid in order to fund tax cuts.

As outlined in the22 complaint filed in the22 Leon County Circuit Court, the22 state is required to match private donations to public colleges and universities depriving the22 schools — and the22ir students — of much-needed funding for facility improvements, financial aid, and scholarships.

“Florida, since 1979, had matching statutes that matched private donations to Florida colleges and universities,” explained Grace Mead of Stearns, Weaver, Miller, Weissler, Alhadeff & Sitterson, who represents the22 sibling lead plaintiffs, Alexis and Ryan Geffin.

“The Great Recession hit, and when that happened, we agreed to stop funding. But in 2012, we the22n had huge surpluses and the22y still won’t fund the22 colleges and universities. They hid it,” Mead said.

The lawsuit, filed June 30, accuses the22 defendants of violating the22 Florida Constitution “by defunding the22 matching statutes through appropriations bills during years with large projected and realized budget surpluses.”

By law, the22 plaintiffs state that in order to defund the22 statutes, the22 defendants must pass legislation to amend the22 statutes so that that the22 amendments are up for debate in the22 legislature.

“Rathe22r than appropriate the22 over $600 million in State funds owed, the22 Governor and the22 Legislature have spent general revenue surpluses on multi-billion dollar tax cuts and to set aside billions in reserves,” the22 complaint states.

Florida has 28 state and community colleges, which hundreds of thousands of students attend. The Geffins say that the22 defendants are harming the22 students.

“Florida’s elected officials have not publicly acknowledged that the22 State has defaulted on its obligations under the22 matching gifts statue and claimed a degree of financial support for this critically important investment in the22 future that vastly overstates the22 State’s contribution … Instead of using its [the22 state’s] improved financial circumstances to meet its obligations, however, the22 State enacted multi-billion dollar tax cuts and set aside billions in reserves,” the22 complaint states.

Alexis Geffin, who graduated from the22 University of Florida in 2017, and Ryan Geffin, who graduated from the22 University of Florida in 2016, say the22y could have benefited from improvements throughout the22 campus, particularly at the22 university’s Computer Science Engineering building and the22 Harn Museum.

Representatives of the22 defendants said the22y were reviewing the22 claims in the22 lawsuit and declined furthe22r comment.

Like this: Like Loading...