Thursday, March 2, 2023
Courthouse News Service
Get Litigation Reports Find Judicial Opinions
Thursday, March 2, 2023 | Back issues
Courthouse News Service Courthouse News Service

Class action targets Bumble Bee Foods fishing practices

Los Angeles — Bumble Bee Foods faces a class action from a group of consumers who claim the company's labels on some of its canned or pouched tuna products, including Wild Caught Pink Salmon and Sockeye Salmon, pouched Wild Caught Applewood Smoke Tuna and pouched Wild Selections Solid White Albacore Tuna, deceptively mislead consumers into believing the products are sourced from sustainable fishing practices.

/ March 2, 2023
FILE- In this Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018, file photo, a 422 lb. Atlantic bluefin tuna is hoisted from a boat at the South Portland, Maine. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)

Click here to read the complaint.

Read the Top 8

Sign up for the Top 8, a roundup of the day's top stories delivered directly to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Additional Reads

Loading...