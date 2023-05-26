Class action against Ring

Read the ruling here.
Read the Top 8
Sign up for the Top 8, a roundup of the day's top stories delivered directly to your inbox Monday through Friday.
SAN FRANCISCO — A California appellate court upheld the denial of video doorbell company Ring’s motion to compel arbitration in a class action alleging that it did not inform customers that basic recording, playback and screenshotting features were only usable if buyers paid an additional fee. Ring could not identify which of 10 versions of its terms of service governed and cited different exhibits inconsistently; inconsistent arguments should be rejected.
Read the ruling here.
Sign up for the Top 8, a roundup of the day's top stories delivered directly to your inbox Monday through Friday.