Tuesday, October 4, 2022 | Back issues
Courthouse News Service Courthouse News Service

Clarification, please

PHOENIX — Did the Arizona Legislature's passage of a 15-week limit on abortions criminalize the procedure? Are all abortions banned? A doctor and the Arizona Medical Association want to know.

/ October 4, 2022
An American flag outside the Arizona capitol building in Phoenix. (Courthouse News image via Pixabay)

Read the complaint here.

Read the Top 8

Sign up for the Top 8, a roundup of the day's top stories delivered directly to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Additional Reads

Loading...