Claims of anti-white racism

SHREVEPORT, La. — A federal judge in Louisiana refused to dismiss a white woman’s claims of a racially hostile work environment at Capital One, whose Black supervisor allegedly subjected the woman to racially derogatory language in public. Though the suing woman does not specify what racial slurs were said, her claims suffice to link her alleged mistreatment to her race.

/ October 26, 2022

Read the ruling here.

