Monday, June 12, 2023
Monday, June 12, 2023
City official’s recall reversed

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — An appeals court in Florida reversed a lower court’s decision to dismiss a city commissioner’s attempt to block a petition to host an election to recall her on malfeasance grounds after she allegedly violated an open meetings law by hosting a commission meeting virtually instead of in person. The appellate court says the petition should have first been filed with the city clerk and that the commissioner’s behavior did not amount to malfeasance.

/ June 12, 2023

Read the ruling here.

