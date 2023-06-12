City official’s recall reversed

Read the ruling here.
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — An appeals court in Florida reversed a lower court’s decision to dismiss a city commissioner’s attempt to block a petition to host an election to recall her on malfeasance grounds after she allegedly violated an open meetings law by hosting a commission meeting virtually instead of in person. The appellate court says the petition should have first been filed with the city clerk and that the commissioner’s behavior did not amount to malfeasance.
Read the ruling here.
