City Hall Corruption

SAN FRANCISCO — A San Francisco public official and two contractors were charged with crimes relating to an investigation into corruption at San Francisco’s City Hall, the Justice Department announced Tuesday. The charges relate to the arrest of the city’s Public Works director, Mohammed Nuru, who was charged in January in connection to a bribery scheme.

The city’s Fix-It director and director of the Mayor’s Office of Neighborhood Services, Sandra Zuniga, is accused of conspiring with Nuru to launder money. Balmore Hernandez, a former Public Works employee and current CEO of a construction engineering firm, is charged with bribery of a public official. And San Francisco-based construction company owner Florence Kong is charged with making false statements.