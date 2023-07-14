Friday, July 14, 2023
Cities diverged on Supreme Court flag policy ruling

A 2022 Supreme Court ruling was supposed to clarify city hall flag policy, but is now leaving cities floundering on which flags should be allowed to fly.

/ July 13, 2023
A member of the public holds up a sign advocating for restricting the city of Carlsbad to only fly the American flag and the flag of California at a contentious city council meeting on June 11, 2023 (Sam Ribakoff/Courthouse News).

SAN DIEGO (CN) — It’s a scene that’s become familiar, a diverse crowd of young people — this time in Carlsbad, California — telling their city council members that flying the Pride flag will make them feel more included in their city, while a group of older residents demand that only the American and state flag be flown.      

A unanimous ruling in a Supreme Court case last year about the city of Boston’s lack of a policy for choosing which flags it allowed to be flown on city hall grounds was supposed to clarify how municipalities like Carlsbad could create their own policies for flying flags on city property.

Instead, municipalities across the country have diverging interpretations about the ruling's implications while they try to dodge potential lawsuits as more kindling gets added onto the fires of the culture war.

In June, in recognition of Pride month, the Carlsbad City Council voted to allow the Pride flag to fly outside of city hall for the first time ever. Before, the city had its share of debates and demonstrations about the flag.  

The issue was again brought up for discussion this month, this time with an extra layer of controversy and media attention after Councilmember Melanie Burkholder added a list of flags that constituents had requested the city fly, including a “marijuana flag,” the National Rifle Association’s flag, and the Confederate flag, to the city’s agenda in her request to discuss the city’s flag policy. 

At a packed council meeting filled with TV cameras, young people spoke directly to Burkholder during public comment, telling her that they felt unsafe and unwelcomed in a city that would consider flying the flag of the NRA or the Confederacy, seemingly as a petty slight for allowing the Pride flag to go up in June. 

But Burkholder was adamant that she wasn’t proposing that the city fly the NRA, Confederate, or any other flag besides the American flag and the flag of California, but that she was just telling the council what flags constituents had requested the city fly. She warned city council that if they did not come up with their own policy, the city could face a lawsuit for refusing to fly one flag, while allowing another to fly.

“The whole point was to come to a consensus somehow,” Burkholder said after the meeting, adding that if the city didn’t come up with a policy, the courts would decide for them based on the U.S. Supreme Court's 2022 ruling in Shurtleff v. City of Boston.

In that case, the court unanimously ruled that the city of Boston violated the free speech rights of a conservative activist when it refused his request to fly a Christian flag outside of city hall.

Although the city allowed requests to fly other flags, like the Pride flag and even flags of other countries, they denied a Christian flag because of concerns that it would violate the First Amendment's Establishment Clause and make it seem like the city was endorsing a religion. 

The city won the case in both district court and the First Circuit Court of Appeals, but the Supreme Court ultimately sided with the conservative activist pushing for the flag, saying that Boston discriminated against him because their lack of a policy in selecting which flags went up and which didn’t made the flag pole equivalent to private speech, not government speech.

“When the government encourages diverse expression — say, by creating a forum for debate — the First Amendment prevents it from discriminating against speakers based on their viewpoint,” Justice Stephen Breyer wrote for the court. 

For Eddie Tejeda, the mayor of Redlands, a city in San Bernardino County in California, the ruling meant that although he personally supported flying the Pride flag, and the flag had already flown for two consecutive years during Pride month, he voted against a resolution to change the city’s policy to allow city hall to keep flying it.

Tejeda said he worried that the ruling meant that the city had authority to engage in government speech without the potential for limits, but that if they allowed another flag to fly on city property, there could be unintended consequences if other groups requested that their flags be flown that other people didn’t like. 

He also worried about the possibility that the city could face a discrimination lawsuit if it allowed some flags to fly, and not others. 

“There’s a fairness argument to be made,” Tejeda said. “What we’re supposed to do to one, we have to do for another.” 

But for John Carli, the mayor of Vacaville, a city 35 miles south of Sacramento in California, the ruling gives his city the leeway to fly the Pride flag in June, even without an official city flag policy on the books yet, because the city has flown the flag in the past. 

“In the absence of a policy it’s in the best interest to continue with precedent,” Carli said, adding that the city council will eventually discuss passing a flag policy. 

“To stop doing what we’ve been doing creates potential risks and responsibilities,” he added. 

Carli interprets the ruling as letting municipalities craft their own policies that either let public flagpoles be open as a public forum for anybody to hoist up a flag of their choosing, or to craft a policy that relegates flagpoles on public property as limited public forums where the municipality can set restrictions on which flags are flown, mainly by only allowing members of elected boards of representatives, like city councilmembers, to request that a certain flag be flow, and then having a vote on it.  

Breyer’s opinion for the Supreme Court specifically refers to San Jose’s flag policy as an excitable policy because it doesn’t treat flagpoles as a forum for free public expression, but it does have a list of approved flags that may be flown. 

“It's up to councils to decide what they want. There’s a lot of room to come up with and interpret policies from city to city,” Carli said. “There’s a lot of different ways, and different takes that a lot of communities are going to have on this.”

“If a city is progressive, they’ll fly the flag,” said Max Disposti, the founder and executive director of North County LGBTQ Resource Center, which services Carlsbad. “They’re using that like their mantra all the time, but in reality, that’s not the case,” he said, referring to the interpretation that the ruling bans flying the Pride flag on public property. 

Disposti points to the White House flying the flag during Pride month, as well as other local municipalities as examples.

Disposti claimed that Burkholder’s discussion this week is a part of an assault on LGBTQ people that conservative groups have been waging around the country, and in Carlsbad in particular, and a sneaky way to open the city up to a lawsuit from those same groups, a charge which Burkholder denies.  

“The purpose of pushing for a flag policy is to AVOID lawsuits,” Burkholder wrote in a text message. 

But, Disposti said, Burkholder just proposed to start a discussion about a policy earlier this week, and didn’t actually propose a policy. In May, when the council voted on a flag policy which would have allowed the display of the Pride flag and other flags if they were approved by the council, Burkholder and the city’s mayor voted against it. 

“A flag is not just a flag,” Disposti said, explaining that the more recent iteration of the Pride flag, the Progress Pride Flag, incorporates elements that symbolizes the inclusion of transgender people and people of color, and how meaningful it is for a municipality to show visible support to the LGBTQ community as lawmakers across the country pass laws and ramp up bigotry against LGBTQ people. 

“When your own city says they don’t want to be sued, they’re saying ‘you’re not worth the sacrifice',” Disposti said. 

