Tuesday, September 27, 2022 | Back issues
Courthouse News Service Courthouse News Service

Church v. Church

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — The Alabama Supreme Court reversed a lower court’s ruling against a church that accused another of forging the deed that governs the church property that the two groups are disputing. The relevant statute of limitations does not expire after two years, but 10, so the claims may proceed.

/ September 26, 2022

Read the ruling here.

Read the Top 8

Sign up for the Top 8, a roundup of the day's top stories delivered directly to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Additional Reads

Loading...