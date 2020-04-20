Church Services

WICHITA, Kan. — A federal court in Kansas granted a temporary restraining order to two churches in a suit relating to the state’s restrictions on mass gatherings, finding the churches proved that the state targeted religious activities with “more onerous restrictions than comparable secular activities.”

The court ruled the First Baptist Church of Dodge City may continue to hold in-person services of no more than 50 people until the court is able to hear evidence in the case. Calvary Baptist Church of Junction City may also continue to hold services, provided it adheres to certain requirements, including splitting pews and marking designated sitting areas.