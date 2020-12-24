Church Services

SAN FRANCISCO — In a partial dissent of a briefing schedule order, Ninth Circuit Judge Diarmuid O’Scannlain objects to the court’s failure to accommodate Harvest Rock Church’s request for relief from California’s Covid-19 restrictions on indoor worship services by Dec. 24. O’Scannlain said the court should have “granted the church at least the temporary relief it needs to ensure that its members can exercise freely the fundamental right to practice their Christian religion on one of the most sacred Christian days of the year.”

