China Volleys With $75 Billion Tariff on US Imports

WASHINGTON (CN) – Amplifying pressure in the burgeoning trade war, China announced Friday it will levy new tariffs on $75 billion worth of U.S. imports.

The Chinese Finance Ministry said in a statement it will impose two rounds of tariffs of 5% and 10% on U.S. imports, one on Sept. 1 and another on Dec. 15. The country will also impose 25% and 5% tariffs on U.S. cars and parts on Dec. 15, according to another statement Friday.

The auto tariffs have been hanging over the U.S. for months, as China suspended them two separate times over the past year amid ongoing negotiations between the countries.

“The U.S. measures have led to a sustained escalation of economic and trade frictions between China and the U.S., greatly harming the interests of China, the United States and other countries, and seriously threatening the multilateral trading system and the principle of free trade,” the finance ministry said in a statement.

President Donald Trump responded to the new tariffs on Twitter, saying U.S. companies are “ordered to immediately start looking for an alternative to China.”

“Our country has lost, stupidly, trillions of dollars with China over many years,” Trump tweeted. “They have stolen our intellectual property at a rate of hundreds of billions of dollars a year, & they want to continue. I won’t let that happen! We don’t need China and, frankly, would be far better off without them.”

Trump promised to further respond to the Chinese tariffs later in the day.

The Office of the U.S. Trade Representative did not immediately return a request for comment on the newly announced tariffs.

The announcement from China is the latest in a series of trade-war escalations. The U.S. earlier this month announced some $300 billion in tariffs on Chinese goods, which will go into effect on the same dates as the newly announced Chinese tariffs.

The tariffs also come amid a weakening U.S. and global economy, with concerns about a potential recession on the rise. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said in a speech Friday “trade policy uncertainty” is a possible driver of slowing economic growth.

Powell, who has come under fire from Trump recently for the central bank’s handling of interest rates, also said that setting trade policy is up to “Congress and the administration.”

“Our assignment is to use monetary policy to foster our statutory goals,” Powell said, referring to the Federal Reserve. “In principle, anything that affects the outlook for employment and inflation could also affect the appropriate stance of monetary policy, and that could include uncertainty about trade policy.”