China Unveils List of $60 Billion in US Goods for Tariff Retaliation

(CN) — China on Friday unveiled a list of $60 billion in U.S. goods that it will target for retaliation if the Trump administration moves forward with its most recent tariff threat.

The Chinese Finance Ministry accused the White House of damaging the global economy after it proposed increasing duties on $200 billion of Chinese goods in the second round of a dispute over of the growing trade dispute.

“China is forced to take countermeasures,” said a ministry statement. It said the retaliatory duties of 25 percent, 20 percent, 10 percent or 5 percent on 5,207 products will be imposed “if the U.S. side persists in putting its tariff measures into effect.”

The Trump administration imposed 25 percent duties on $34 billion of Chinese goods on July 6 in response, it said, to complaints that Beijing pressures companies to hand over technology.

China retaliated the next day by imposing similar charges on the same amount of U.S. products.

On Friday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang urged “to come to its senses, correct its erroneous acts and create the necessary condition for a proper settlement as soon as possible.”

The highest penalties in China’s latest list of targeted products would be imposed on honey, vegetables, mushrooms and chemicals — goods produced in the rural and mining parts of the U.S. that supported President Donald Trump in the 2016 election.

Trump earlier proposed 10 percent tariffs on an additional $200 billion of Chinese imports. He told trade officials this week to consider raising that to 25 percent.

Chinese authorities warned earlier that if the dispute escalated, they would adopt unspecified “comprehensive measures.” That has prompted concern among American companies that retaliation might expand to disrupting their operations in China.

