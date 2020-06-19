China the Prime Suspect in Cyberattacks Down Under

SYDNEY, Australia (AFP) — Australia’s prime minister revealed Friday his country was under a broad cyberattack from a “state-based actor” targeting government, public services and businesses, with suspicions falling on China.

Warning Australians of “specific risks” and an increased tempo of attacks, Scott Morrison told a news conference that a range of sensitive institutions had been hit.

“This activity is targeting Australian organizations across a range of sectors, including all levels of government, industry, political organizations, education, health, essential service providers and operators of other critical infrastructure,” he said.

Morrison leveled blame at a “sophisticated state-based cyber actor,” but declined to name the culprit, though saying that it could only come from one of a handful of states.

China, Iran, Israel, North Korea, Russia, the United States and a number of European countries are known to have developed advanced cyberwarfare capabilities.

But suspicions immediately fell on Beijing, which has clashed repeatedly with Canberra as it seeks to increase the cost of Australia’s speaking out against Communist Party interests.

Most recently Australia enraged China by calling for an investigation into the origins of the coronavirus pandemic.

Canberra has pushed back against what it describes as China’s economic “coercion,” covert influence campaigns and use of technology companies such as Huawei as a tool of intelligence gathering and geopolitical leverage.

China has warned its students and tourists against going to Australia, slapped trade sanctions on Australian goods and sentenced an Australian citizen to death for drug trafficking.

Last year Australia’s parliament, political parties and universities were targeted by state-backed cyberattacks, with China seen as the likely culprit.

Public broadcaster ABC cited “senior sources” confirming that China was believed to be behind today’s continuing attacks as well.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said Friday that China was “a staunch defender of cybersecurity” and has “always resolutely opposed and cracked down on all forms of cyberattacks” — a statement many international experts regard as laughable.

Beijing has previously described such allegations as “irresponsible” and an attempt to “smear” China.

Experts say attribution is often difficult, time-consuming and, if made public, could escalate tensions.

The current attacks appear designed to hide authorship, using copy-paste cyber tools that can be easily found open-source, Australia’s signals intelligence agency said.

They included “proof-of-concept exploit code” that target vulnerabilities in old versions of Microsoft, Telerik, SharePoint and Citrix products and “web shell” software that is uploaded and remains on compromised servers.

The attacks also used spearfishing techniques, sending emails with malicious files, links and Office 365 prompts.

Morrison said he had notified the leader of the opposition and state premiers of the “malicious” cyberattacks, but said no personal data had been compromised and many of the attacks were unsuccessful.

“They are not new risks, but they are specific risks,” he said.

“We encourage organizations, particularly those in the health, critical infrastructure and essential services to take expert advice and to implement technical defenses,” he said.

That warning is likely to raise alarm bells as the country’s medical facilities — already on crisis footing because of the coronavirus pandemic — could come under further strain.

Morrison’s vagueness about the threat and its source is deliberate, according to Ben Scott, a former Australian intelligence official now with the Lowy Institute, a think tank.

“Public attribution — and the threat of doing so — is seen as one way of warning and deterring an opponent,” he said.

“But early attribution can also be provocative,” he added, saying China was “almost certainly” behind the attack.

“Australian agencies may hope that the PM’s statement will deter the attackers from moving on to extract large volumes of information or engaging in any sabotage.”

Australia is part of the Five Eyes intelligence-sharing network — along with Britain, Canada, New Zealand and the United States — which give the country access to advanced capabilities, but also makes it a rich target for adversaries.

Many technologically advanced countries are believed to have the capability to, for instance, shut down an opposing country’s power grid, but refrain from doing so because it could be considered an act of war.

