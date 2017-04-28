China Says Korea Situation Is at Critical Point

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — China’s foreign minister says the situation on the Korean peninsula “is under great tension and at a critical point.”

Wang Yi said the international community must stay committed to parallel progress on denuclearization of the Korean peninsula and upholding peace and stability.

He told reporters ahead of a U.N. Security Council ministerial meeting on North Korea on Friday that “what is crucial today is to resume the talks,” even if few players are involved initially. The ultimate goal, he added, would be to resume multilateral discussions known as the six-party talks.

He also reiterated China’s proposal that North Korea halt nuclear and missile tests in exchange for the U.S. and South Korea stopping military exercises. He called it “sensible and reasonable” and said the proposal is gaining support from many countries.