Child Trump Supporters

PHILADELPHIA — A 12-year-old Trump supporter could not prove that Newsweek’s portrayal of him in an article cast him in a false light, the Third Circuit ruled. An article in the publication quoted a professor discussing how the child and other Trump-supporting child spokespeople were used to “‘camouflage’ positions of the hard right ‘as feel-good sweetness and light, when, in fact, they are defending raw racism and sexual abuse.’”

The court ruled that the child, who released videos seen by thousands in which he voiced his political opinions, “must endure offensive opinions and heated rhetoric” in the “rough-and-tumble of politics,” because the First Amendment protects such speech.