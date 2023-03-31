Friday, March 31, 2023
Child sex abuse cover-up

BROOKLYN — A federal court in New York allowed Child Victim Act claims to proceed against a prep school, its former headmaster and a former coach for allegedly conspiring to cover up the sexual abuse of a group of men who had attended the school between 1966 and 1991. The officials’ arguments against the law’s constitutionality are unavailing.

Read the ruling here.

