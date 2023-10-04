Child care programs just lost thousands of federal dollars. Families and providers scramble to cope

WILLIAMSON, W.Va. (AP) — Kaitlyn Adkins is studying law to help families in her community impacted by the opioid epidemic at the heart of West Virginia coal country.

But to do that, she needs someone to help look after her three toddlers. The first-generation college graduate said she wouldn’t be able to finish law school without access to reliable daycare.

Providers say millions of children and their families are now at risk of losing that vital service. After two years of receiving federal subsidies, 220,000 child care programs across the country were cut off from funding Saturday. The largest investment in child care in U.S. history, the monthly payments ranged from hundreds to tens of thousands of dollars, and stabilized the industry during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“It feels like they're just setting everyone up for failure,” Adkins said, dropping her 2-year-old and 1-year-old twins at daycare on a recent morning before an hour-and-a-half drive to class.

For years, providers have been raising alarm about an unsustainable business model that burdens families with high costs and leaves centers with razor-thin profit margins — issues only exacerbated by inflation and a significant workforce shortage.

Now, providers say that without additional investment, they face the possibility of shutdown. The Century Foundation, a progressive think tank in Washington, D.C., analyzed a provider survey and government data, and concluded that in five states — Arkansas, Montana, Utah, Virginia and West Virginia — as well as Washington, D.C., up to half of all providers may be forced to close.

Many families and providers are calling on Congress to create a permanent funding solution to the crisis, warning of the ripple effects on the nation's economy. A Democratic proposal failed last month without any Republican support. It would have continued the grants for five years with $16 billion allocated annually.

The most at-risk providers are those in rural communities that predominately serve low-income families. In West Virginia, where a quarter of all children live in poverty, the situation is especially dire.

Adkins brings her children to a center affiliated with a church in Williamson, West Virginia, where nearly 90% of families qualify for federal aid to help cover child care costs. For a family of four, that means making less than $45,000 a year. Williamson is the seat of Mingo County, where one in three residents live below the poverty line, and more than 75% of children in the county school system are being raised by someone other than their parents, often grandparents.

Most mornings, Adkins wakes up at 5:30 a.m. to shuttle her kids to Living Water Child Care Center. She typically gets home late, and plays with and bathes her children before studying until early morning.

The proud daughter of a former coal miner, Adkins said she's witnessed the loss of coal jobs and the influx of opioids in the state with the highest rate of overdoses. She said taxpayers will end up paying more in the long run to welfare programs if the government doesn't make investments now in child care.

"We’re seeing our kids really suffer — and that’s a big problem,” said Adkins, who wants to practice law focused on child abuse and neglect. “If they have no structure and no guidance, we’re going to keep repeating cycles.”

Starting in October 2021, Democrats' American Rescue Plan Act disbursed $24 billion in payments to providers across the country, with varied funding based on program size and quality rating. In West Virginia, centers received an average $5,000 to $27,000 a month and family providers got between $750 to $3,200. The legislation also included $15 billion to expand the block grant program that subsidizes the cost of child care for low-income families, though it is set to expire in September 2024.