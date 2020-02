DES MOINES, Iowa – A father was properly sentenced for assault convictions relating to the abuse of his three teenage children who were imprisoned in a squalid bedroom in his ex-wife’s home, an Iowa appeals court ruled. One of the children died of emaciation and denial of critical care. The father had challenged the court’s statements comparing his conduct to the “inaction of bystanders during the Holocaust and the Rohingya conflict in Myanmar.”

