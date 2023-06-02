Friday, June 2, 2023
Courthouse News Service
Get Litigation Reports Find Judicial Opinions
Friday, June 2, 2023 | Back issues
Courthouse News Service Courthouse News Service

Chief justice: Immune

JACKSON, Miss. — A federal court in Mississippi finds that the chief justice of the state’s supreme court enjoys judicial immunity against the NAACP’s suit against him and others, arguing that a new state law allowing the chief justice to appoint special judges to circuit courts violates citizens’ equal protection rights by depriving them of the opportunity to elect those courts’ judges.

/ June 2, 2023

Read the ruling here.

Read the Top 8

Sign up for the Top 8, a roundup of the day's top stories delivered directly to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Additional Reads

Loading...