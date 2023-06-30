Chicago’s NASCAR weekend approaches amid controversy, complaints

Only about four in 10 Chicagoans approve of road closures for this weekend’s NASCAR races in the city, found a recent poll.

CHICAGO (CN) — Last July, former Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot announced that NASCAR races would be coming to Chicago for the next three years, starting with street races over 2023 Independence Day weekend.

A year later, the city is still gearing up for those races set to start on Saturday. Roads have been closed, grandstands set up, tickets sold. The two-day event marks a major landmark in NASCAR’s 75 year history; the first time that it hosts Cup Series races on public city streets.

But it turns out many Chicagoans are less than enthused about the racers starting their engines.

In a poll released by the Chicago Tribune on Wednesday, four in 10 Chicagoans said they approved of NASCAR shutting down city streets for the weekend event, with another four in 10 explicitly opposed to it. Only about 30% surveyed said they had any interest in attending the races, and two-thirds were upset that the city’s annual Taste of Chicago food festival was rescheduled from July to September to accommodate the new event.

It doesn’t help that the Taste of Chicago is a free event, while tickets to attend the NASCAR races start at $269 and run upwards of $3,000. Nor that NASCAR is commandeering some two miles of public roadway in the city’s Grant Park, adjacent to both the lakeshore and the central business district, as its weekend racetrack. The track also includes part of DuSable Lake Shore Drive, a historic street that serves as one of Chicago’s most important north-south arteries.

In this finalized map, NASCAR details the route its racers will take around Chicago's Grant Park on July 1 - 2, 2023. It marks the first time in NASCAR history that it will host Cup Series races on public city streets (Screenshot via NASCAR)

Courthouse News spoke with several Chicagoans who felt as though the city was sacrificing residents’ interests for the sake of tourist dollars.

“It’s a fairly typical example of Chicago’s leaders prioritizing a spectacle for visitors over the needs of citizens,” said lifelong Chicago resident Nick Kuntzman.

He recalled former mayor Rahm Emanuel’s efforts to beautify downtown tourist attractions like the Chicago Riverwalk and Millennium Park, even as fares rose for public transit and his appointed school board shuttered 50 public schools in mostly low-income, Black and brown neighborhoods.

“I think it’ll be good for promoting the city, but citizens of Chicago are going to have to deal with the inconvenience of it all,” agreed fellow lifelong Chicago resident Mike Dandridge.

Dandridge works in the central business district, known locally as the Loop, not far from where the races will take place. He worried that the event would cause traffic congestion for his morning commute from the South Side, a majority Black and Latino part of the city already burdened with decades of infrastructure divestment.

Lightfoot herself, along with NASCAR officials, defended the races last year by assuring they would benefit both the city and NASCAR itself culturally and economically.

“We’re going to do everything we can to make sure this race is a love letter to the city of Chicago,” Lightfoot said last July.

“The NASCAR Cup Series Next Gen cars and the IMSA machines will race along the shores of Lake Michigan in downtown Chicago, marking a truly historic moment for our sport,” agreed Ben Kennedy, NASCAR senior vice president of racing development and strategy.

NASCAR currently projects that the weekend event will generate “$113 million in economic impact and more than $3 million in tax revenue for the City of Chicago in 2023 alone,” with the city earning $2 per ticket sold, plus a commission percentage of concession and souvenir sales.

Kuntzman and Dandridge remain unconvinced.

“Tourism dollars are probably great if you own a business, but for the rest of us it’s just another burden,” Kuntzman said. “I’ve worked enough jobs in this city to know that the extra money tourism brings doesn’t usually find its way into the pockets of regular people, even if the extra work falls square on their shoulders.”

“The city itself will get the benefits from the tourism, but outlying neighborhoods probably won’t see those tax dollars,” Dandridge said. “It’s not like property taxes are going to go down.”

Since last year, some city leaders have expressed their own criticisms of the races. The announcement last July caught many by surprise, with some city councilors disparaging what they considered the Lightfoot administration’s lack of transparency in reaching a deal with NASCAR officials.

That deal turned out to be a good one for NASCAR. It paid the city $500,000 for its event permit fee this year, a fee that will only increase to $550,000 in 2024 and $605,000 in 2025, on events projected to generate millions in profit.

Some city hall watchers also criticized Lightfoot’s timing. Only a day after she announced the NASCAR deal last July, the city council passed an ordinance cracking down on amateur street racing. It allows police to impound suspected street racing cars even without the owner present, and mandates fines of up to $10,000 for anyone caught racing or drifting. That’s on top of towing and administrative fees that can run north of $500.

The main sponsor of the ordinance was city councilor Brendan Reilly, in whose 42nd city ward the NASCAR street races are being held.

City councilor Pat Dowell, whose majority-Black 3rd Ward abuts the racetrack, has also shared Dandridge’s criticism that the event could negatively impact South Side residents. Still others, like city councilors Daniel La Spata and Derrick Curtis, have raised concerns over pedestrian safety and ticket prices.

“The races that are coming up … certainly have a lot of our constituents excited. They also have a lot of our constituents confused, frustrated, angry,” La Spata said at the June meeting of the city’s Committee on Pedestrian and Traffic Safety.

There’s also environmental concerns: dozens of racecars going over 100 miles per hour in some sections of the race, venting exhaust into Chicago air just days after the Windy City suffered the worst air quality in the world, with significant levels of air pollution still lingering.

Adding further to the controversy, NASCAR and the Chicago Police announced Friday afternoon that a 53-year-old NASCAR contractor had suffered “a fatal medical emergency” at the site of the racetrack shortly before 11:30 a.m.

“We are coordinating with local authorities on this tragic incident. We share our condolences to the family and their loved ones,” NASCAR said in a statement.

No further information is yet available.