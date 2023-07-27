Thursday, July 27, 2023
Courthouse News Service
Get Litigation Reports Find Judicial Opinions
Thursday, July 27, 2023 | Back issues
Courthouse News Service Courthouse News Service

Chicago public transit

CHICAGO — The Seventh Circuit ruled that Union Pacific Railroad may refuse to continue service for three Metra lines, Chicago’s commuter rail system, for which it provides the track and workforce. Since the deregulation of passenger rail service in 1995, it is not bound by any contractual promise to keep providing rail services to Chicago’s public rail system.

/ July 27, 2023

Read the ruling here.

Categories:Appeals, Briefs, Business

Read the Top 8

Sign up for the Top 8, a roundup of the day's top stories delivered directly to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Additional Reads

Loading...