CHICAGO — Former Chicago Alderman Edward Vrdolyak, known as “Fast Eddie” for his backroom deals of questionable legality, was sentenced to 18 months in prison Friday after he pleaded guilty to tax evasion in a scheme where he collected more than $12 million from Illinois’ settlement with tobacco companies. However, the 82-year-old will not be required to report to prison during the Covid-19 pandemic.

