SAN DIEGO — Geraldine Hill, 59, and her husband Clayton Hill, 58, both of Bonita, Calif., face up to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit mail fraud and tax evasion involving their alleged charity On Your Feet aka Family Resource Center, of Spring Valley, from which they diverted $1.3 million and paid no taxes, federal prosecutors said.

