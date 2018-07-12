Charges Against Stormy Daniels Dismissed After Strip Club Arrest

(CN) – Stormy Daniels, the porn actress suing to nullify a confidentiality agreement over an alleged affair with President Donald Trump, was arrested Wednesday night at an Ohio strip club but has since been released after a judge dismissed the charges, her attorney said Thursday.

Attorney Michael Avenatti took to Twitter on Thursday morning with the news.

“I am pleased to report that the charges against my client @stormydaniels have been dismissed in their entirety (below motion was just granted),” he said. “I want to thank Joe Gibson & his colleagues at the prosecutors ofc for their professionalism starting with our first call early this am.”

On Wednesday night, Avenatti wrote on Twitter that Daniels had been arrested at a strip club for allowing a patron to touch her in a “nonsexual manner” during her performance, which Avenatti said she has performed “across the nation at nearly a hundred strip clubs.”

Daniels, born Stephanie Clifford, was scheduled to perform Wednesday and Thursday at Sirens Gentlemen’s Club in Columbus, according to the club’s website.

A staff person at Sirens declined to offer comment Wednesday night when contacted by Courthouse News.

The establishment had been promoting Daniels’ performance as far back as June 7, according to their social media sites. Daniels retweeted one of their promotions that said “#TeamStormy” on June 20.

The state law known as the Community Defense Act prohibits physical touching of a nude performer.

“Are you kidding me? They are devoting law enforcement resources to sting operations for this? There has to be higher priorities!!! #SetUp #Basta,” Avenatti said on Twitter.

He called the arrest a setup and said the incident was “politically motivated” though he did not elaborate further.

A message to Avenatti requesting further comment was not immediately returned. But he took to Twitter again Thursday morning with a statement from Daniels.

“As a result of what happened last night, I will unfortunately be unable to go forward with tonight’s scheduled performance. I deeply apologize to my fans in Columbus.”

It was not immediately clear whether Daniels would perform as scheduled since the charges have been dismissed.

The Columbus Police Department’s media relations officer was not available for comment.

Daniels is suing Trump, his former personal attorney Michael Cohen and shell company Essential Consultants over a nondisclosure agreement that she says is invalid since Trump never signed it.

Daniels claims Cohen paid her $130,000 to keep quiet during the 2016 presidential election about a one-night stand she allegedly had with Trump in 2006.

Cohen is under federal investigation in New York regarding the payment he made to Daniels in exchange for her silence on the alleged affair with the president.

