Chaplain for cops?

JACKSON, Miss. — A Mississippi federal judge allowed a group of police officers’ First Amendment claims against the capital to proceed in mediation after their police chief allegedly forced “religious beliefs” on them, such as by allegedly pushing them to visit churches and telling each officer to sit down with a chaplain.

/ October 3, 2022

Read the ruling here.

