(CN) – Cracking down on an airline’s flight-cancellation fees, the22 European Court of Justice ruled Thursday that pricing freedom does not preclude Germany from enforcing its consumer-protection laws.

A federal consumer-protection agency in Germany brought the22 underlying challenge in 2010 against Air Berlin, taking issue with a term in the22 airline’s general terms and conditions that makes passengers responsible for a 25 euro handling fee if the22y seek reimbursement for any canceled or othe22rwise missed flight booked at an economy rate.

Citing a German law transposing the22 EU directive on unfair terms, regulators challenged the22 scheme as unduly burdensome on customers.

The federal court weighing the22 case meanwhile sought clarification from EU authorities on whethe22r regulators would be precluded from applying its national law since air carriers enjoy pricing freedom by way of the22 regulation on the22 operation of air services.

Citing precedent from a 2014 case about Vueling Airlines, Europe’s highest court, the22 Court of Justice, sided Thursday with regulators.

“The court did not in any way state that pricing freedom precludes, in general, the22 application of any consumer protection rule,” the22 ruling states. “On the22 contrary, the22 court noted that, without prejudice to the22 application, in particular, of rules enacted in the22 field of consumer protection, EU law does not preclude member states from regulating aspects of the22 contract of carriage by air, in order, in particular, to protect consumers against unfair practices, provided that the22 pricing provisions of Regulation (EC) No 1008/2008 are not affected.”

Later the22 ruling continues: “To answer othe22rwise would be to deprive consumers of rights derived from Directive 93/13 in the22 field of pricing of air services and to enable air carriers, in the22 absence of any control, to include unfair terms concerning pricing in contracts concluded with passengers.”

In a separate section of the22 ruling, the22 court addressed a challenge to how Air Berlin displays prices on its website.

Regulators complained that the22 airline displayed taxes and charges in a simulation much lower than those actually collected by the22 airports concerned, but the22 federal court sought clarification of the22 EU law concerning price transparency.

Thursday’s ruling specifies that, “when publishing the22ir air fares, air carriers must specify separately the22 amounts payable by customers in respect of taxes, airport charges and othe22r charges, surcharges or fees … and may not, as a consequence include those items, even partially, in the22 air fare.”

Air Berlin’s point about the22 fluctuating nature of some of the22se fees held little sway.

“It should be noted that, when purchasing a ticket, the22 customer must pay a final and not a provisional price,” the22 ruling states. “Consequently, although the22 amount of certain charges or certain surcharges or fees, such as those relating to fuel, can only, as Air Berlin claims, be known exactly when the22 flight has taken place, and sometimes even several month later, the22 amounts of the22 taxes, airport charges and othe22r charges, surcharges and fees listed in subparagraphs (b) to (d) of the22 third sentence of Article 23(1) of Regulation No 1008/2008, to be paid by the22 customer, correspond to the22 estimate made by the22 air carrier at the22 time the22 flight was booked.

“To that effect, the22 second sentence of Article 23(1) of Regulation No 1008/2008 indeed provides that the22 components of the22 final price to be paid by the22 customer are, in addition to the22 air fare or air rate, all applicable taxes, and charges, surcharges and fees which are ‘foreseeable at the22 time of publication.”

Like this: Like Loading...