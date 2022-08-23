Tuesday, August 23, 2022 | Back issues
Cemetery monopoly

NEW ORLEANS — A Louisiana federal judge dismissed an association of tour guides’ antitrust lawsuit against a cemetery operator near New Orleans’ French Quarter. The market allegedly cornered by the organization is “just one kind of tour to just one location.”

/ August 22, 2022

Read the ruling here.

