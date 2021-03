NEWARK, N.J. — A New Jersey state appeals court overturned a man’s assault conviction as unjust after the trial court refused to allow the jury to see a cellphone video of the defendant’s family’s interaction with police at the scene of the crime. The video directly rebutted the prosecutor’s claim that family members lied about their attempt to speak to the police, and contradicted police claims that they thoroughly canvassed the area for witnesses.

