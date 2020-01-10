Cell Phone Sentence

JACKSON, Miss. – A man was properly sentenced to 12 years in custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections for possessing a cell phone in a jail where he was being held on a misdemeanor charge, the state’s supreme court ruled. The man claims his sentence is “grossly disproportionate” to the crime but it falls within the statutory range of three to 15 years.

The judge in the case told the man to consider himself “fortunate” because he could have been indicted as a habitual offender based on prior burglary convictions.