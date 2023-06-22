Thursday, June 22, 2023
CDC wins in public transit mask dispute

ATLANTA — The 11th Circuit vacated a lower court’s order declaring the CDC’s public transport mask mandate unlawful. The case is moot because the mandate expired when the public health emergency period ended, and there is no indication the mandate will be revived.

