CDC: Fully Vaccinated People Can Unmask in Most Places

More shots in arms and slowed infections have finally prompted health officials to tell fully vaccinated Americans they can ditch their masks in most places indoors and outdoors, except under certain circumstances.

Visitors, some wearing masks to protect against the spread of Covid-19, walk along the River Walk in San Antonio last year. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

WASHINGTON (CN) – If you are fully vaccinated and want to stop wearing your face mask indoors and outside, now you can do so in most situations, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Thursday.

It marks a significant milestone for a nation that has been trapped in the pandemic’s grasp for over a year, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said at a press conference alongside fellow White House Covid-19 response team members Dr. Anthony Fauci and Andy Slavitt.

It is one of the first major barriers to be removed on the path to a return to relative normalcy in America following over 580,000 Covid-19 deaths and more than 30 million infections. As of Thursday, the U.S. is averaging roughly 578 deaths per day from the respiratory disease, far lower than peak levels reported after the holidays.

But now the results are in, Walensky and Fauci said, and the science has given the White House the confidence to say that the U.S. has finally achieved a moment many have longed for.

Over 58% of adults have received at least one shot and vaccines are flowing at a rapid clip with a little more than 2 million doses being administered per day on average.

All told, over 100 million Americans have been fully vaccinated so far and President Biden is expected to announce soon that the U.S. has surpassed the 250 million shots mark.

According to the CDC’s new guidance, Americans who are completely vaccinated can now go into most indoor settings without a mask, like to the office.

The exceptions are few but practical given their typically heavy traffic and transient nature: Planes, trains and buses still require a mask. Hospitals, prisons and homeless shelters are also places where mask wearing and social distancing remains encouraged for all, whether they are fully vaccinated or not.

But the new easing of mask restrictions for those who have received their full vaccination regimen means more Americans can “start doing the things that you had stopped doing because of the pandemic,” the CDC director said.

This story is developing…