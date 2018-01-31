CDC Director Resigns Over Financial Conflicts

ATLANTA (CN) — Dr. Brenda Fitzgerald, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention resigned Wednesday after only six months on the job because of financial conflicts of interest.

In a statement, Alex Azar, who was sworn in as the new Secretary of Health and Human Services on Monday, announced Fitzgerald’s resignation , citing her “complex financial interests that have imposed a broad recusal limiting her ability to complete all her duties as the C.D.C. director.”

Azar continued: “Due to the nature of these financial interests, Dr. Fitzgerald could not divest from them in a definitive time period. After advising Secretary Azar of both the status of the financial interests and the scope of her recusal, Dr. Fitzgerald tendered, and the Secretary accepted, her resignation. The Secretary thanks Dr. Brenda Fitzgerald for her service and wishes her the best in all her endeavors.”

When Fitzgerald took the job, she owned a range of stocks, including holdings in beer and soda companies, the tobacco company Philip Morris International, and a number of health care companies.

She said she sold some but still has others because of financial restrictions that prevent her from selling them.

Like this: Like Loading...