Category 3 Hurricane Delta Closes in on Louisiana

This satellite image released Thursday shows Hurricane Delta. Forecasts show Delta has strengthened back into a Category 3 hurricane, expected to hit Louisiana on Friday evening. (NASA via AP)

NEW ORLEANS (CN) — Hurricane Delta is expected to make landfall Friday night in roughly the same area of southwest Louisiana that was ravaged by Hurricane Laura six weeks ago, leaving in its path downed trees and power lines and knocking out windows and power to hundreds of thousands of homes.

Residents prepared their homes for the Category 3 Delta, the sixth major storm of the season, by once again filling sandbags and boarding up windows.

Delta has already set several records. It is the earliest storm named after the Greek alphabet to form in the Atlantic. Its rapid intensification earlier in the week, when it grew from a tropical depression into a Category 4 in 30 hours, was a first, and if Delta really makes landfall near Lake Charles as expected, 2020 will be the first time two hurricanes made landfall in the same place in a single season.

Mamie Russo and her son Cole attach wood to their front door while preparing for Hurricane Delta on Thursday in Cypremort Point, La. (Brad Kemp/The Advocate via AP)

On Wednesday, prior to its anticipated landfall in Louisiana, Delta slammed into Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula.

“You need to finish getting your game plan in order, if you haven’t done that already,” Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards urged residents Thursday afternoon during a press conference in which he asked residents not to travel at all Friday if possible because of the risk of high winds from this major storm.

“It is very clear that southwest Louisiana is going to get more of a punch from this than we would like to see for sure because we are still trying to recover from Laura,” Edwards said.

Delta is expected to make landfall overnight Friday within 15 miles of where Hurricane Laura touched down Aug. 27, causing at least 77 deaths and an estimated $14.1 billion in damage. Louisiana residents are still reeling from Laura, as 6,600 of them are still living in state-run shelters, mostly hotels around the state.

Delta remained a Category 3 as of the 7 a.m. update Friday from the National Hurricane Center, with slight weakening expected. Sustained winds were 120 mph with higher gusts.