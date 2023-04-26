Wednesday, April 26, 2023
Casinos win, casinos lose

SAN FRANCISCO — The Ninth Circuit denied several native tribes’ request for attorney fees after they prevailed in a lawsuit accusing California of violating the federal Indian Gaming Regulatory Act. The law does not allow for fees, and no exception authorizes attorney fees.

