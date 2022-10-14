Friday, October 14, 2022 | Back issues
Casino magnate no Chinese agent

WASHINGTON — A federal judge in Washington dismissed the federal government’s attempts to require casino magnate Stephen Wynn to register as a foreign agent because he met with former President Trump on behalf of China’s interest in the return of a Chinese businessman. Because the agency relationship ended in October 2017, he no longer has to register.

/ October 14, 2022

Read the ruling.

